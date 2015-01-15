BRIEF-Egypt's SODIC signs EGP 1.3 bln credit facility agreement with AAIB
April 5 Sixth of October Development and Investment
Jan 15 Piraeus Bank SA :
* Confirms agreement with KKR Credit for the transfer of part of Marfin Investment Group's portofolio after reports
* Says the details of the agreement will be announced after finalisation of negotiations
* Says the completion of the transaction is expected in Q1 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1C3CS6Z
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 5 Sixth of October Development and Investment
MOSCOW, April 5 The Russian central bank's key rate does not influence the country's economic growth that much, German Gref, the chief executive of Sberbank, Russia's biggest lender, said on Wednesday.
April 5 YeaShin International Development Co Ltd :