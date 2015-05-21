BRIEF-StorageVault reports Q4 revenue of C$8.9 million
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook
DUBAI May 21 Kuwait's Al Ahli Bank will pay about $150 million to acquire 98.5 percent of the Egyptian unit of Greece's Piraeus Bank, the Kuwaiti lender said on Thursday.
The transaction still requires approvals from the central banks of Kuwait and Egypt, Al Ahli Bank said in a bourse filing. (Reporting by David French and Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Matt Smith)
NEW YORK, March 31 Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani went to Turkey to meet with the country's president and sought meetings with U.S. government officials in an attempt to end U.S. prosecution of a wealthy Turkish gold trader charged with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran, Manhattan federal prosecutors said.