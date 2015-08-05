DUBAI Aug 5 Kuwait's Al Ahli Bank
received approval from the Egyptian central bank to buy Piraeus
Bank's unit in the North African country, it said on
Wednesday.
Al Ahli Bank, which won approval from the Kuwaiti central
bank last month, still needs the Egyptian Financial Supervisory
Authority to approve the deal, it said in a bourse filing.
It will pay $150 million cash for a 98.5 percent stake in
the business, helping Kuwait's seventh-largest bank by assets
expand and giving Greece's Piraeus a much-needed liquidity
boost.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Jason
Neely)