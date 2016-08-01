BRIEF-Skyfii signs contract with Aliansce Shopping Centre Group
* Asx alert-Skyfii signs new major shopping centre contract-skf.ax
ATHENS Aug 1 Piraeus Bank, Greece's biggest lender, has completed the sale of its ATE Insurance business to German reinsurer Munich RE for 90 million euros ($100.49 million), Piraeus said on Monday.
Piraeus has sold its fully-owned ATE Insurance business to ERGO International, a subsidiary of Munich Re, and the price is subject to changes, according to the relevant share and purchase agreement, Piraeus said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 0.8957 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Asx alert-Skyfii signs new major shopping centre contract-skf.ax
SYDNEY, Jan 30 Canadian diary company Saputo Inc said on Monday it will make an all-cash takeover offer for the 12 percent of Warrnambool Cheese and Butter it does not already own, valuing the company at A$682 million ($515 million).
* Offer could value QBE at A$20 bln - Handelsblatt (Recasts, updates with Reuters source)