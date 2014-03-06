BRIEF-Overseas Chinese Town Asia says unit entered into LP agreement
* Huayou Investment, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into LP agreement with other partners
LONDON, March 6 (IFR) - Greek bank Piraeus is arranging to meet European investors next week for a possible senior unsecured bond sale, according to a lead manager.
The Greek lender is rated Caa1 (stable) by Moodys, CCC (negative) by S&P and B- (stable) outlook by Fitch. BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC are lead managers on the transaction that will follow the roadshow, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan)
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 17 Opposition from the United States, Saudi Arabia and others has forced Germany to drop a reference to financing programmes to combat climate change from the draft communique at a G20 finance and central bankers meeting.
* FY net profit attributable to equity holders of bank RMB7.94 billion versus RMB7.22 billion