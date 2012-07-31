BRIEF-National Retail Properties Q4 core FFO per common share $ 0.60
* National Retail Properties Inc says core FFO guidance for 2017 is $2.42 to $2.48 per share
ATHENS, July 31 Greece's fourth-largest lender Piraeus Bank has halted the sale of its Egyptian subsidiary, the bank said on Tuesday, without offering reasons for the move.
In a filing to the Athens Stock Exchange, Piraeus said it would not seek offers of interest for the unit in the near future. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, Feb 13 Germany on Monday backed Greece to stay in the euro zone and Brussels dispatched a senior official to Athens to persuade reluctant Greeks to take on further reforms to salvage its bailout accord.
* Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd files for secondary stock offering of up to $100 million -SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2kKJeXh) Further company coverage: