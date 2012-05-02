(Corrects date of story)
LONDON May 2 One of Greece's biggest banks has
filed a lawsuit against Reuters claiming 50 million euros ($66
million) in damages over a story that exposed a series of
property deals between the bank and companies run by the family
of its executive chairman.
Piraeus Bank in Athens has sued both the news agency, a unit
of Thomson Reuters Corp, and the article's author,
reporter Stephen Grey. The lawsuit accuses Reuters of malicious
defamation and of wishing "to harm the entire Greek banking
system."
The Reuters special report, headlined "A Greek banker's
secret property deals" and published on Apr. 2, ;
PDF version: link.reuters.com/nun47s], reported Piraeus
had rented at least seven properties that were owned by a series
of private investment companies directed among others by the
wife and two children of the bank's executive chairman, Michalis
Sallas, and financed by Piraeus bank loans.
The lawsuit says: "The bank never bought or leased any
property, particularly illegal ones, from its chairman or his
family."
The article was based on a study by Reuters of Greek
corporate records and company statements, documents filed in
Greek land registries and interviews with legal, accounting and
property experts.
In a written statement, a Piraeus spokesman said: "Piraeus
Bank has already started legal proceedings in the competent
Greek Courts against Reuters as a result of its inaccurate and
highly defamatory report." The spokesman said the bank possessed
"sufficient evidence and data" to disprove allegations in the
article, but the bank declined to provide details.
Reuters director of global communications Barb Burg said:
"We continue to stand by our story. Due to the ongoing legal
process, we cannot comment further at this time."
Prior to publication, Piraeus and Sallas declined to answer
questions about the deals, which had not been declared to
shareholders.
The bank, whose stock price has fallen 97 percent since its
peak in 2007, is due to receive up to five billion euros as part
of a bailout backed by European taxpayers.
The lawsuit says that the article's publication caused the
bank's shares to tumble 14.5 percent, representing a loss to the
bank at the time of 46 million euros. The shares had more than
recovered their value a week later before declining again.
(Reporting by Simon Robinson and Matthew Tostevin)