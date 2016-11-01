BRIEF-Charles Schwab increases quarterly dividend by 14 percent
* Increase quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per common share
ATHENS Nov 1 Piraeus Bank, Greece's largest lender, has appointed George Handjinicolaou as its new board chairman, it said on Tuesday.
Handjinicolaou, who is taking over immediately, was most recently deputy chief executive officer at the London-based International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA), Piraeus said in a statement.
He previously held senior management positions in the derivatives and fixed income markets at several global financial institutions including Dresdner Kleinwort Benson, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS in London and New York. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
* Increases quarterly cash dividend 11 pct to $0.10 per share
* Heritage Commerce Corp earns $7.2 million in fourth quarter 2016, up 63% from fourth quarter 2015; achieves record net income of $27.4 million for full year 2016