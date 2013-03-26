UPDATE 5-Medical providers oppose Trump-backed health plan, Democrats take aim
* Doctors, hospital groups oppose the proposals (Adds insurers' letter, proposed conservative amendment)
ATHENS, March 26 Greece's Piraeus Bank expects to conclude deals to take over the Cypriot banks operating in Greece by noon on Tuesday, Greece's third-largest lender by assets said on Tuesday.
"The signing of agreements to acquire the networks of Cypriot banks in Greece is expected to be completed by noon at the latest in order to sort out remaining technical details," the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Doctors, hospital groups oppose the proposals (Adds insurers' letter, proposed conservative amendment)
* istar announces pricing of $375 million senior unsecured notes
SAO PAULO, March 8 Brazil's largest banks are increasingly demanding that companies put themselves up for sale as a condition to cut loan principal amounts, providing a jolt to an otherwise weak M&A climate in Latin America's largest economy.