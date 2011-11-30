* 9-month loss 287 mln euros as bad debt provisions jump
* Bond swap impact seen in full year if terms agreed by then
* Total central bank funding at 21 bln euros end-Sept
* Looking to sell Egyptian operations
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Nov 30 Piraeus Bank
posted a nine-month loss after a jump in bad debt provisions and
Greece's fourth-largest lender said it still planned to sell its
Egyptian operations even though Standard Chartered has
pulled out of talks on a deal.
The bank will begin discussions with other potential buyers
for its Piraeus Bank Egypt following Standard Chartered's
decision not to proceed due to a worsening economic climate.
Piraeus has already received indications of
interest from other buyers.
"We intend to initiate discussions (with potential buyers)
via a competitive process," Managing Director Alex Manos told
analysts in a conference call following the results
announcement.
Piraeus reported a nine-month loss of 287 million euros
($382 million), excluding the impact from a planned writedown on
Greek government bonds.
Loan-loss provisions in the nine-month period jumped 126
percent year-on-year to 909 million euros as non-performing
loans increased in the third quarter, meaning the ratio of loans
in arrears more than 90 days hit 11.7 percent at end-September
from 9.5 percent in June.
Greek banks are expected to have to recapitalise after
writedowns resulting from a bond swap agreed in October, which
calls for a 50 percent nominal writedown on Greek government
debt.
"Piraeus Bank will do everything in its power to minimise
the official support it will receive," Manos told analysts.
Terms of the bond swap, known as private sector involvement
(PSI+), have yet to be finalised.
Piraeus Bank said the final impact of the PSI+ plan would be
calculated and reflected in its annual results if the specific
terms -- coupon rate, maturity, guarantees, face value reduction
-- are finalised before the publication date of its financial
statements.
PSI+ replaces an earlier deal agreed in July, which called
for a smaller 21 percent net present value loss on the bonds.
Including the impact from the smaller, initial haircut
agreed in July, estimated at 865 million euros, Piraeus said its
nine-month net loss would be 1.153 billion euros.
Greek banks are trying to cope with rising credit
impairments and a shrinking deposit base as the austerity-hit
country struggles through its fourth straight year of economic
contraction, seen topping 5.5 percent this year. They are also
heavily reliant on central bank funding.
Piraeus had borrowed a total of 21 billion euros from the
European Central Bank and the Greek central bank by end
September to cope with liquidity needs, management told analysts
in a conference call following the results announcement.
"Piraeus had 21 billion euros of central bank funding at end
September, with two-thirds from the ECB and the rest being ELA
(emergency liquidity assistance from the Bank of Greece)," group
treasurer Tom Arvanitis said.
Piraeus said its net interest income rose 4 percent
year-on-year to 916 million euros with its cost-to-income ratio
improving to 48 from 56 percent in the same period a year
earlier.
