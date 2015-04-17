ATHENS, April 17 Greece's Piraeus Bank
has acquired the "good" part of small cooperative lender
Panellinia, the country's central bank and Piraeus said on
Friday, confirming what bankers had told Reuters earlier in the
day.
The Bank of Greece said it had acted with a view to
safeguarding customer deposits and the interests of other credit
institutions.
Panellinia, whose shareholders include German cooperative
lender DZ Bank, has not found investors to plug a capital need
to bring its capital adequacy in line with regulatory
requirements. {ID:nL5N0XE0P6]
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by David Holmes)