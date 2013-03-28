ATHENS, March 28 Greece's second-largest lender
Piraeus Bank on Thursday reported a full-year 2012
loss of 513 million euros compared to a loss of 6.6 billion a
year earlier, hurt by provisions for impaired loans and higher
funding costs.
Piraeus, which took over the healthy part of state ATEbank
and French lender Societe Generale's Greek unit Geniki
last year, bought the Greek branches of Cypriot lenders Bank of
Cyprus, Cyprus Popular and Hellenic Bank earlier this week.
Results were not directly comparable to 2011 as Piraeus
included the good part of ATEbank and Geniki in its latest
results.
The bank said total impairment charges reached 2.5 billion
euros, of which 2.04 billion related to loans.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)