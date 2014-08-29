BRIEF-Redrow says on track to deliver FY PBT of at least £306 mln
* Its trading and performance continues to be robust, as a consequence of a record order book and a further increase in legal completions
ATHENS Aug 29 Greece's second-largest lender by assets Piraeus Bank reported a profit in the second quarter as lower funding costs boosted its net interest income.
Piraeus on Friday posted a profit of 164 million euros ($216 million). Analysts polled by Reuters expected the bank to report a loss of 133 million euros on average.
The bank said net interest income rose 4.0 percent from the first quarter to 500 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7584 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
LONDON, March 22 Britain's Labour party, which has made a long journey leftwards since Tony Blair was leader, is looking to gain political momentum in an unlikely place: the heart of London's financial district.
DUBAI, March 22 Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday Tamim Jabr had been appointed as chief executive of Deutsche Securities Saudi Arabia, effective immediately.