BRIEF-SM Prime confirms veracity of news article in Philippine Star
* Confirms veracity of news article "SM spending P65 B for 5 new malls" published in the Philippine Star Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS Aug 30 Piraeus Bank turned profitable in the second quarter, helped by lower provisions for impaired loans, Greece's largest lender by assets said on Wednesday.
Piraeus, which is 26.2 percent owned by the country's bank rescue fund HFSF after its recapitalisation late last year, reported a net profit of 20 million euros ($22.31 million) after a net loss of 37 million euros in the first quarter.
The group, with a current market value of 1.14 billion euros, said loan-loss provisions fell 8.0 percent quarter-on-quarter to 265 million euros in April-to-June from 289 million in the first quarter.
Non-performing credit dropped to 39.2 percent of its loan book at the end of June from 39.8 percent in the first quarter. ($1 = 0.8966 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Confirms veracity of news article "SM spending P65 B for 5 new malls" published in the Philippine Star Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarifies and confirms news article entitled "developer bets big in the year of the rooster" published in The Inquirer on 28 Jan
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_01302017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 1:15 pm: Housing Development Finance Corp. briefs media on fiscal third-quarter earnings at Mumbai. LIVECHAT- FX WEEK AHEAD FX Buzz analyst Jeremy Boulton analyses G7 currencies at 4:30