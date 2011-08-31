* Piraeus reports H1 net loss of 820 mln euros on bond swap
* H1 net interest income up 6 pct to 628 mln euros
* Bank says deposits down 12 pct year-to-date
* Bank tapped cenbank's emergency liquidity window in Q3
* Eurobank also has tapped ELA
(Adds analyst comment, background)
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Aug 31 Greece's fourth-largest bank
Piraeus has been forced to make use of emergency funding from
its own central bank after running out of eligible collateral
needed to access cheaper European Central Bank funds.
Greek banks have become dependent on the ECB for liquidity
after being shut out of wholesale funding markets due to
concerns about the country's sovereign debt.
Some are now strapped for eligible collateral after a series
of sovereign credit downgrades, with Eurobank EFGr.AT on
Monday and Piraeus (BOPr.AT) on Wednesday admitting the need for
emergency funding.
"We have accessed the ELA mechanism in the third quarter," a
Piraeus official said in a conference call after the bank
reported a first-half loss of 820 million euros.
"It gives us more room to move, more flexibility. It's more
expensive than ECB borrowing. The cost is about 3.5 percent
versus 1.5 percent at the ECB."
Emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) is effectively lending
by the national central bank to illiquid but solvent banks.
Hit by steady deposit outflows, Greek lenders have already
borrowed more than 100 billion euros from the ECB, using Greek
bonds as collateral.
Analysts said recourse to the ELA facility, brought about by
a depletion of ECB-eligible collateral and a freeze on a 30
billion euro programme of state guarantees, could deal a blow to
bank profit margins if it becomes a big part of their funding.
"If use of ELA will be to cover marginal liquidity
requirements, the impact on the overall funding cost will not be
big despite the higher cost of the facility," said analyst Nick
Koskoletos at Eurobank Securities in Athens.
"But if the ELA window is used to cover larger liquidity
requirements and for longer time periods, then the increased
cost could erode profitability margins."
Piraeus Bank's combined dependence on ELA and ECB liquidity
matched the level of its ECB exposure at the end of the first
half -- 18.6 billion euros, a Piraeus official told Reuters.
Its Managing Director Alex Manos told Reuters the ECB was
not keen on taking on more Greek bonds as collateral.
"There is resistance from the ECB because it is viewed as
creating a moral hazard. They say use ELA even if it's more
expensive; its part of a bigger political debate," Manos said.
On Monday Eurobank's Deputy CEO told analysts on a
conference call the bank had made use of ELA for a "small
amount", according to a transcript.
Greek government bonds put up as collateral for ECB funds
are subject to large discount, or "haircut".
"One reason for this (ELA usage) is that the haircut at the
ECB is a limit on the quantity of money they can borrow," said
ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti. ELA has less requirements
in term of collateral, so it's easier for banks to get their
refinancing."
Piraeus said the net loss in the first half of the year was
due to its participation in a voluntary debt exchange (PSI)
programme aimed at relieving Greece's debt burden. This resulted
in a 1 billion euro pretax writedown.
The bank's shares ended down 14.5 percent at 0.65 euros.
Eurobank shares tumbled 17.1 percent to 1.6 euros.
Sovereign debt downgrades, deposit outflows and rising loan
losses in a deepening recession have forced Greek banks to
explore tie-ups to bolster their financial strength in a bid to
regain access to wholesale funding markets.
On Monday, Greece's second- and third-largest lenders
Eurobank and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) agreed to merge to form the
largest bank in southeast Europe, sparking expectations of
further deals in Greek banking.
Piraeus Bank's participation in the so-called private sector
involvement (PSI) will see almost all of its Greek government
bonds exchanged for new, principal-guaranteed paper.
"About 99 percent of our Greek government bonds are in scope
for the PSI as they mature by 2020 and will be replaced by safer
bonds. We differ on this from most other banks. We will start
with a clean slate," Manos told Reuters.
Piraeus had a Core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of 8.2
percent at the end of June. Manos said that after the debt
exchange and other mitigating measures, including plans to sell
its Egyptian operation, the ratio would rise to 10 percent.
Egypt's central bank has allowed due diligence, and Standard
Chartered considering buying Piraeus's Egyptian
subsidiary.
(Additional reporting by William James in London; Editing by
Alexander Smith and Will Waterman)