* Piraeus posts 1.56 bln euro loss in Q3
* Books 2.24 bln euros in loan-loss provisions
* New bad loans slow for seventh straight quarter
(Adds deputy CEO comment, details)
ATHENS, Nov 25 Greece's Piraeus Bank
reported a sharply wider third-quarter loss on Tuesday after
booking a more than 2 billion euro provision for bad loans, but
said it expected to return to profitability from next year as
the country's economy improves.
The country's second-largest lender by assets reported a net
loss of 1.56 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in the third quarter,
compared with a loss of 277 million in the same period a year
earlier.
Piraeus booked 2.24 billion euros in provisions for impaired
credit - compared with a charge of 476 million euros in the
second quarter - bringing its loss-reserves against gross loans
to 23 percent.
"We took a bold move to clean up the slate and draw a line
under the debt crisis, recognising any remaining loan losses
identified by the ECB's AQR (asset quality review)," the bank's
Deputy Chief Executive Anthimos Thomopoulos told Reuters.
"It's a comprehensive charge-off and an act of confidence
based on our conviction that the country has turned the corner.
Our view is that the bank will be returning to profitability
immediately in the next quarters in 2015," he said.
Greece emerged from a crippling six-year recession as early
as the start of the year and has been growing ever since, data
showed this month.
Piraeus and Greece's other big banks have been burdened by
large problem-loan portfolios due to the recession which has
pushed unemployment to nearly 27 percent and made it hard for
borrowers to service their debt.
Piraeus, which is 67.3 percent owned by the country's bank
rescue fund HFSF, said new non-performing loans (NPLs) slowed
for the seventh straight quarter. Loans in arrears for more than
90 days made up 39 percent of its book from 38.5 percent in the
second quarter.
The cheaper cost of time deposits helped the group to grow
net interest income by 12 percent year-on-year to 509 million
euros.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington
and Susan Thomas)