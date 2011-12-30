ATHENS Dec 30 Greece's fourth-largest lender Piraeus Bank said on Friday it completed a 380 million euro ($492 million) capital boost through the sale of new preferred shares to the government.

Earlier in the month, the bank's shareholders approved the issue of new preferred shares to enable the lender to tap funds under the terms of a 2008 law to supply liquidity and shield banks from the credit crisis.

Greek banks need to recapitalise and sell assets to soften the blow from a sovereign debt restructuring plan, under which private bondholders would accept a 50 percent discount on the nominal value of their Greek government bond holdings.

Piraeus said it issued a total of 1,266 billion new preference shares. The share capital increase will strengthen its total capital adequacy ratio by 1 percentage point to 9.8 percent.

The group, with operations in Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Cyprus, Ukraine and Egypt, has hired Barclays Capital to sell its 41-branch Egyptian unit, Piraeus Bank Egypt.