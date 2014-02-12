MUMBAI Feb 12 India's Piramal Enterprises Ltd
has formed a strategic alliance with Canada Pension
Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to provide rupee debt financing to
residential projects in Indian cities, the company said on
Wednesday.
Piramal and CPPIB will initially invest $250 million each in
the venture, which will focus on providing project-level debt to
local developers across Mumbai, Delhi region, Bangalore, Pune
and Chennai markets, it said.
The diversified Piramal Group, which owns an 11 percent
stake in Vodafone India Ltd -- the country's second-biggest
telecoms carrier, had launched its financial arm in 2011 with a
focus on the real estate sector.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)