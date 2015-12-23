MUMBAI Dec 23 India's Piramal Enterprises Ltd
is exploring buying nutritional supplements and cough
and cold brands to grow its consumer healthcare business to
among the three largest in the country by 2020, a senior
executive said.
The healthcare and financial services conglomerate, owned by
Indian billionaire Ajay Piramal, is studying various brands, but
is not close to finalising any deals yet, Kedar Rajadnye,
president of Piramal's consumer products division, told Reuters.
The company said on Wednesday that it agreed to buy five
gastro-intestinal products from U.S. firm Merck and
privately held Organon India Pvt Ltd for about 920 million
rupees ($13.9 million).
Piramal's consumer health business, known for the iPill
contraceptive pills and Saridon pain relief tablets, contributes
about 10 percent to its total sales.
Rising consumer awareness in India and increasingly hectic
lifestyles are pushing many to self-medicate and buy
over-the-counter products, driving demand in the consumer health
market, market research firm Euromonitor International said in a
report last month.
($1 = 66.2050 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)