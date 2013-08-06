BRIEF-Bowmore signs purchase agreement to acquire Brunswick belt property in New Brunswick
* Bowmore signs a purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the Brunswick belt property in New Brunswick, Canada
Aug 6 India's Piramal Enterprises Ltd said it has received U.S. regulatory approval to initiate phase I clinical trials for its new drug indicated for lowering lipid and diabetes treatment.
The P7435 molecule has shown significant reduction in triglycerides, blood glucose and insulin levels in pre-clinical studies, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Its phase I trials will start soon in the United States, it said.
* Bowmore signs a purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the Brunswick belt property in New Brunswick, Canada
March 7 Brookfield Asset Management Inc said on Tuesday it would buy one of the two "yieldcos" of bankrupt U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc and take a 51 percent stake in the other, for a total of about $1.41 billion.
* Pharma stocks fall after Trump says he will cut drug prices