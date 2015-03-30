BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Park Hotels & Resorts
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, March 30 Piramal Fund Management, a unit of India's Piramal Enterprises Ltd, said on Monday it would provide 12 billion rupees (about $192 million) in financing for a luxury residential complex in central Mumbai being developed by Omkar Group.
About 4 billion rupees will be used to refinance existing debt, while the rest will be provided over the next two years, Piramal said in a statement.
The project, comprising three high-rise towers spread over 9 acres, will be completed by the end of 2017, it said.
($1 = 62.6400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing