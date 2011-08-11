BRIEF-MGC Pharmaceuticals seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement of deal regarding commencement of Slovenian Epilepsy Clinical Tests with Medicinal Cannabis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Aug 11 Indian drugmaker Pirmal Healthcare expects to complete its investment in Vodafone over a period of 12-24 months, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
The drugmaker agreed to buy 5.5 percent stake in Vodafone's India mobile operations for $640 million on Wednesday. .
The drugmaker also expects a return of 17-20 percent on its investment, the statement added.
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni ; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement of deal regarding commencement of Slovenian Epilepsy Clinical Tests with Medicinal Cannabis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dec quarter net profit 96.5 million rupees versus 86.8 million rupees year ago
LONDON, Feb 9 Smith & Nephew, Europe's biggest artificial hip and knee maker, reported a 7 percent drop in full-year trading profit, missing average analysts' forecasts, as tough market conditions in China and Saudi Arabia kept growth in check.