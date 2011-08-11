MUMBAI Aug 11 Indian drugmaker Pirmal Healthcare expects to complete its investment in Vodafone over a period of 12-24 months, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The drugmaker agreed to buy 5.5 percent stake in Vodafone's India mobile operations for $640 million on Wednesday. .

The drugmaker also expects a return of 17-20 percent on its investment, the statement added.

(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni ; Editing by Sunil Nair)