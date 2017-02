Feb 4 India's Piramal Healthcare Ltd said on Saturday it will buy a 5.5 percent stake in Vodafone's India unit for 30 billion rupees ($616.14 million), taking its total stake in the mobile company to about 11 percent.

Last year, Piramal bought a 5.5 percent stake in Essar, Vodafone's joint venture partner in the country.

