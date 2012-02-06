BRIEF-Chabiotech unit CHA Healthcare to buy 8.8 pct stake in SMG for 12.07 bln won
* Says its unit CHA Healthcare Co., Ltd will buy 30 million shares of SMG(Singapore Medical Group Limited) for 12.07 billion won
MUMBAI Feb 6 India's Piramal Healthcare will not have cash left in its balance sheet after it buys a 5.5 percent stake in Vodafone's India unit, Ajay Piramal, chairman of Piramal Healthcare Ltd, told reporters on Monday.
Piramal Healthcare would buy the stake in Vodafone India for about $616 million, taking its total stake in the mobile company to about 11 percent, it said over the weekend.
Vodafone will continue to hold 64 percent in its India unit, Piramal said. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni)
* Says its unit CHA Healthcare Co., Ltd will buy 30 million shares of SMG(Singapore Medical Group Limited) for 12.07 billion won
Feb 20 Senhwa Biosciences Inc: * Says it will pay no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/buhMko Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 100 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016