LAGOS Nov 5 Pirates have released an oil tanker
and its crew they seized off the coast of Nigeria a week ago,
the Nigeria Maritime Administration said on Saturday, the latest
in a string of attacks on ships in the oil-rich Gulf of Guinea.
Contact was lost with the crew of the Halifax, an oil
products tanker managed by Greece-based Ancora Investment Trust
Inc, around the time it was hijacked last weekend. An official
said it was located 60 miles (97 kms) off the coast Port
Harcourt before it was hijacked.
Experts say recent attacks on ships in the Gulf of Guinea
threaten the region's position as an emerging trade hub which is
an increasingly important source of oil, metals and agricultural
products such as cocoa to world markets.
"Halifax was reportedly located this morning off Bonny
Fairway buoy. The vessel is presently being escorted to Port
Harcourt harbour by Nigerian Navy Patrol Team. Further details
to follow," read an email message sent to Reuters by the Nigeria
Maritime Administration spokeswoman Lami Tumaka.
Pirates in the Gulf of Guinea, which stretches from Guinea
to Angola, tend to raid ships for cash and cargo rather than
hijacking the crews for ransom like their counterparts off the
coast of Somalia, analysts say.
The frequency of attacks, while not as high as off the
Somali coast or surrounding Indian Ocean, is on the rise.
Earlier this month, pirates hijacked a chemical product tanker
and kidnapped the crew off the Nigerian coast.
(Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Sophie Hares)