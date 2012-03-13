ATHENS, March 13 Piraeus Bank, Greece's fourth-largest lender, said on Tuesday it had completed a tender offer to buy back 489 million euros ($642 million) of subordinated bonds and hybrid securities in a bid to boost its capital adequacy.

The bank said it bought back 144 million euros out of the 489 million outstanding, with the move strengthening its core tier 1 capital ration 23 basis points to 7.6 percent.

Greek lenders are battling rising bad debts and a shrinking deposit base as the country enters a fifth year of economic contraction.

Banks will need to recapitalise in a variety of ways after writedowns resulting from a debt exchange which entailed a 53.5 percent nominal writedown on Greek government bonds in their portfolios.

Peers National Bank of Greece and EFG Eurobank made similar tender offers at the start of the year.

The settlement date for the transaction will be March 14. Barclays and Morgan Stanley acted as deal managers. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Dan Lalor)