BRIEF-Eastern Virginia Bankshares Q4 earnings per share $0.09
* Eastern Virginia Bankshares, Inc releases fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
ATHENS Nov 30 Piraeus Bank, Greece's fourth-largest lender, on Wednesday reported a nine-month loss of 287 million euros on higher bad debt provisions, without including the impairment impact from a Greek government bond swap scheme.
Including the impact from the so-called private sector involvement (PSI), estimated at 865 million euros, the bank said its nine-month net loss would amount to 1.153 billion euros. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Eastern Virginia Bankshares, Inc releases fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Endologix announces appointment of Dan Lemaitre as chairman of the board
* Cytori Therapeutics - FDA division of industry consumer education (DICE) has granted small business status to cytori therapeutics for fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: