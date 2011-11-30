ATHENS Nov 30 Piraeus Bank, Greece's fourth-largest lender, on Wednesday reported a nine-month loss of 287 million euros on higher bad debt provisions, without including the impairment impact from a Greek government bond swap scheme.

Including the impact from the so-called private sector involvement (PSI), estimated at 865 million euros, the bank said its nine-month net loss would amount to 1.153 billion euros. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)