ATHENS, June 10 The head of Greece's biggest
port Piraeus will step down, a statement said on
Wednesday, after the port was once more named as a target for
privatisation in the country's cash-for-reforms negotiations
with international creditors.
Chief Executive Yiorgos Anomeritis has headed the port since
2009. In February, he had informed the new leftist-led
government he would stay on until the company's annual
shareholder meeting -- which takes place on Saturday -- to help
the government in their first months in power.
Piraeus Port is majority state-owned and China's Cosco
has been operating two of the port's cargo piers since
2008.
The sale of a majority stake in the port was part of
Greece's privatisation plan under its 240 billion euro bailout
with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.
Tsipras' government halted the privatisation after it came
in power in January but relaunched it last month, as a
concession to break a four-month impasse in
negotiations.
Anomeritis had opposed the sale of a majority stake, saying
that ports can be managed by different operators but should be
majority-owned by the state.
