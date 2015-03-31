UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, March 31 Italian tyre maker Pirelli will pay a dividend of 0.367 euros per ordinary share and 0.431 euros per savings share on 2014 earnings before implementing a takeover deal with China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) it agreed on March 22.
ChemChina will become the majority owner of the world's fifth-largest tyre maker in a 7.3 billion-euro ($8 billion) deal agreed with Pirelli's biggest shareholders that will put the 143-year-old Italian firm in Chinese hands.
Pirelli announced the ordinary dividends in a statement on Tuesday which did not mention any extraordinary payouts.
Analysts have said a special dividend could have acted as a "sweetener" to convince shareholders to tender in their shares when ChemChina and Pirelli's top investors launch a mandatory takeover bid at 15 euros per share on the company with a view to de-listing it.
Pirelli shares were down 0.5 percent at 15.5 euros at 1431 GMT, slightly above the buyout bid price even when taking account of the dividend. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.