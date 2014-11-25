UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Nov 25 Italian tyremaker Pirelli said on Tuesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Egyptian authorities for a possible expansion of a tyre plant in Alexandria.
According to the MOU, Alexandria Tire Co. (Atco), which is more than 90 percent controlled by Pirelli and produces radial truck tyres, would invest around $107 million in the expansion.
The investment is expected to happen over a 3-year period and would result in an annual production increase of about 300,000 tyres, Pirelli said in a statement. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Danilo Masoni)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources