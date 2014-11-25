MILAN Nov 25 Italian tyremaker Pirelli said on Tuesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Egyptian authorities for a possible expansion of a tyre plant in Alexandria.

According to the MOU, Alexandria Tire Co. (Atco), which is more than 90 percent controlled by Pirelli and produces radial truck tyres, would invest around $107 million in the expansion.

The investment is expected to happen over a 3-year period and would result in an annual production increase of about 300,000 tyres, Pirelli said in a statement. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Danilo Masoni)