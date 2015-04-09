UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ROME, April 9 A counterbid for Pirelli that would rival a buyout offer from China National Chemical Corp is always a possibility, but the terms of the Chinese deal are bulletproof, the Italian tyremaker's CEO, Marco Tronchetti Provera, said on Thursday.
China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) has agreed to buy into the world's fifth-largest tyre maker in a 7.3 billion-euro ($8 billion) deal that will put the 143-year-old Italian company in Chinese hands.
Tronchetti Provera was speaking during a parliamentary hearing. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.