ROME, April 9 A counterbid for Pirelli that would rival a buyout offer from China National Chemical Corp is always a possibility, but the terms of the Chinese deal are bulletproof, the Italian tyremaker's CEO, Marco Tronchetti Provera, said on Thursday.

China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) has agreed to buy into the world's fifth-largest tyre maker in a 7.3 billion-euro ($8 billion) deal that will put the 143-year-old Italian company in Chinese hands.

Tronchetti Provera was speaking during a parliamentary hearing. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)