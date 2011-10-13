(Changes investment time frame following an official
correction from an industry ministry spokesman, and a company
statement)
BUENOS AIRES Oct 13 Italy's Pirelli PECI.MI,
the world's fifth-largest tire maker, will invest $500 million
to build a new plant in Argentina, the Argentine government
said on Thursday.
The company later said in a statement it would invest $300
million in the plant from 2012 to 2014 and planned to invest
another $200 million after that to expand its capacity further.
It did not say when it planned to invest the $200 million.
(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Hilary Burke;
editing by Carol Bishopric)