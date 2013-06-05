MILAN, June 5 Shares in Italian tyre maker Pirelli rose in early trade on Wednesday after reports that its chief Marco Tronchetti Provera had strengthened his grip on the company by negotiating a deal with a disgruntled shareohlder.

The stock was up 1.18 percent at 9.02 euros at 0708 GMT, while the FTSE MIB blue-chip index traded 0.1 percent lower.

A source familiar with the issue told Reuters on Tuesday Tronchetti Provera had negotiated the exit from Pirelli's controlling company of rival stakeholder Malacalza Investimenti.

Italian newspapers said on Wednesday the Malacalza would be paid in cash and would use the money to buy a 7-8 percent stake in Pirelli. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Lisa Jucca)