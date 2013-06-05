UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, June 5 Italy's Malacalza Investimenti said on Wednesday it had acquired a 6.98 percent stake in tyre maker Pirelli at a price of 7.8 euros per shares.
In a statement, the company, owned by the eponymous family, said it had bought the stake from investors in Pirelli's shareholder pact.
It said it had sold its stakes in two Pirelli interlocking holding companies, GPI SpA (30.94 percent) and Camfin (12.37 percent), for 160 million euros ($209 million).
The stake in Camfin was sold at 0.80 euros per share. ($1 = 0.7650 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources