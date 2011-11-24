(Corrects Tavaroli's first name to Giuliano)

MILAN Nov 24 The chairman of Pirelli , Marco Tronchetti Provera, is under investigation as part of a long-running probe into alleged spying by Telecom Italia employees on several Italian public figures, a judicial source said on Thursday.

A spokesman for Pirelli could not immediately provide comment. Pirelli held an indirect controlling stake in Telecom until 2007.

Tronchetti Provera, one of Italy's top businessmen, is under investigation for suspected international corruption and for allegedly receiving stolen goods, the source said. He was questioned by Milan magistrates on Thursday, the source added.

The case centres on allegations that some Telecom Italia employees spied on public figures and provided confidential information to private investigators.

The investigation has so far led to the arrest of several people, including the former head of security at Telecom Italia, Giuliano Tavaroli, in September 2006. (Reporting By Manuela D'Alessandro)