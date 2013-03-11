* 2012 net debt of 1.2 billion euro meets target

* Premium car tyre growth offsets European slump

* To invest further in marketing, plant conversion (Adds more information about forecasts, analyst quote, debt information)

MILAN, March 11 Pirelli said higher profit on premium tyres allowed the world's fifth-largest tyremaker to "comfortably absorb" falling volumes and overcapacity in Europe in 2012.

Pirelli said this year it saw higher-margin sales in the growing market for more expensive cars boosting revenue by between 4-5 percent to 6.3 billion-6.4 billion euros.

For the most part, tyremakers and other auto parts makers have fared better than vehicle manufacturers in Europe's protracted market slump after restructuring more decisively in the 2008-9 crisis.

Pirelli's 2010 decision to start focusing on more expensive tyres, along with a rigorous pricing policy, has helped it protect margins, it said.

Pirelli said it would spend more on marketing, improve customer service and invest in converting existing factories to premium tyre production.

The Italian company sees earnings before interest and taxes, or EBIT, at between 810 million and 850 million euros ($1.11 billion) this year, in line with the 819.9 million euros before restructuring costs it earned in 2012.

It also sees raw materials costs falling this year.

In a statement Pirelli said its net profit fell to 398.2 million euros last year from a previous 440.7 million euros in 2011, which included a one-time gain from tax law changes.

Revenue for 2012 rose to 6.07 billion euros from 5.65 billion euros the year before.

"The figures are in line with expectations, but the 2013 forecasts are disappointing in terms of cash generation," said an analyst. "The EBIT range is pretty wide, and on the lower end is well under consensus."

Estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters IBES of 9 analysts had forecast 2013 sales of an average of 6.29 billion euros and EBIT at 844 million euros.

Pirelli net debt for 2013 is seen at under 1.2 billion euros before the impact of accounting at struggling real estate unit Prelios.

Prelios owes Pirelli about 160 million euros, and said last year it would postpone interest payments on the Pirelli debt until June 2013. ($1 = 0.7684 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark and Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by David Cowell)