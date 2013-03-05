UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, March 5 Mario Greco, chief executive of Generali, has resigned from the board of Italian tyremaker Pirelli to fully focus on the reorganisation of the insurance group, Pirelli said in a statement.
Il Corriere della Sera reported on Tuesday that Greco would also step down from the boards of L'Espresso, Indesit and Saras. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Danilo Masoni)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources