MILAN Nov 8 Pirelli & C SpA , the
world's fifth largest tyre producer, sees its full-year 2011
profitability at the top of the forecast range it set in July
but in a nine-month results statement on Tuesday trimmed its
sales forecast for the year.
Nine-months earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 47
percent to 451.2 million euros ($623 million) and came in ahead
of expectations while sales were only slightly above the
company-prepared consensus.
"As a result of the group's strategic focus on the premium
segment and continuing efficiencies, Pirelli expects to end 2011
with profitability at the higher end of the targets announced in
July," it said.
The negative impact of exchange rate fluctuations and a
slowdown in demand for truck products in some markets has led to
the sales forecast downgrade, it said.
The board has approved the industrial plan including targets
for 2012-2014 and will present these to the financial community
in London on Thursday.
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
(Writing by Nigel Tutt)