MILAN Nov 8 Pirelli & C SpA , the world's fifth largest tyre producer, sees its full-year 2011 profitability at the top of the forecast range it set in July but in a nine-month results statement on Tuesday trimmed its sales forecast for the year.

Nine-months earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 47 percent to 451.2 million euros ($623 million) and came in ahead of expectations while sales were only slightly above the company-prepared consensus.

"As a result of the group's strategic focus on the premium segment and continuing efficiencies, Pirelli expects to end 2011 with profitability at the higher end of the targets announced in July," it said.

The negative impact of exchange rate fluctuations and a slowdown in demand for truck products in some markets has led to the sales forecast downgrade, it said.

The board has approved the industrial plan including targets for 2012-2014 and will present these to the financial community in London on Thursday. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Writing by Nigel Tutt)