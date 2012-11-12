MILAN Nov 12 Italian tyre maker Pirelli said on Monday it had raised its net debt target and trimmed its revenue forecast for 2012 because of lower volumes in Europe.

In a statement Pirelli also said its operating profits for the full year will be around 800 million euros compared to a previous target of at least 800 million euros.

Pirelli, headed by Marco Tronchetti Provera who controls the company through a web of holdings, trimmed its full-year revenue target to 6.15 billion euros from a previous 6.4 billion euros, taking into account a fall in total volumes of 5.0-5.5 percent.

It upped its net debt forecast to equal to or above 1.2 billion euros from a July 26 forecast of less than 1.1 billion euros.

Net profits in the first nine months rose 22.7 percent to 308.3 million euros. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)