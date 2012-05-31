MILAN May 31 Italian tyre maker Pirelli
, the world's fifth-largest, said on Thursday it opened
its first factory in Mexico, and that it will invest $300
million there up to 2015.
The new factory is the group's 22nd plant. It has an annual
output of 400,000 units, and will produce mainly premium and
high performance tyres. The company said it could invest an
additional $100 million in Mexico by 2017.
The investment is part of Pirelli's larger goal of achieving
world leadership in the premium tyre segment in 2015.
