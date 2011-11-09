MILAN Nov 9 Italian tyre producer Pirelli & C does not see any change or pressure on rubber prices in the first quarter of 2012 after reductions in the price in the last few weeks, its chairman and CEO said on Wednesday.

"We don't see any change or pressure on prices in rubber in the first quarter. There will be some months of positive effects if prices stay as they are," Marco Tronchetti Provera said in a presentation.

Pirelli is presenting a 2012-2014 industrial plan to the financial community in London. (Reporting by Rhys Jones in London; writing by Nigel Tutt)