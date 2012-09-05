MILAN, Sept 5 Italian tiremaker Pirelli's controlling shareholder GPI said in a statement on Wednesday it will hold a capital increase of 45 million euros ($56.71 million) to repay bank debt, adding GPI shareholders were examining the terms governing their partnership pact.

Pirelli Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera controls the tiremaker through a series of holding companies including the unlisted GPI, and has been locked in a dispute with GPI's second-largest investor over how to best repay some 140 million euros in bank debt at Camfin.

GPI holds 41 percent of Camfin, which, in turn, controls Pirelli.

Tronchetti and the Malacalaza family, which bought stakes in GPI and Camfin in 2009, have clashed over plans to issue a convertible bond approved by Camfin Aug. 29. The Malacalza family voted against the plan at a Camfin board meeting in August, according to Italian press reports, and have complained to Italy's stock market regulator that the terms of the partnership with Tronchetti have not been respected.

Malacalza left Wednesday's meeting without commenting.

GPI's board on Wednesday approved a suggestion from Tronchetti, who indirectly holds 55.4 percent of GPI, to ask for an expert opinion on whether the terms of the partnership between Tronchetti and the Malacalza family have been respected.

Camfin said last week it intended to issue a convertible bond to refinance around 140 million euros of bank debt maturing by year-end.

GPI on Wednesday did not set a date for the meeting that will be called to vote on the capital increase.