MILAN Oct 10 Italian tyremaker Pirelli is working on bringing forward plans to relist on the Italian stock market, the group's Chief Executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Monday on the sidelines of a conference.

* Pirelli was delisted from the Milan stock market last year after its acquisition by China National Chemical Corp.

* Tronchetti Provera said at that time that a 2019 relisting of Pirelli was part of the deal with Chemchina

* "we are working in the direction" of listing the company in 2018, Tronchetti Provera said on the sidelines of a conference on Monday

* The CEO also said Pirelli was not interested in becoming a shareholder of Formula 1, the ownership of which will go to Liberty Media in the first quarter of next year (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Stephen Jewkes)