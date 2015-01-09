MILAN Jan 9 Italian tyre maker Pirelli signed on Friday a new revolving credit line and a term loan facility worth a combined 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) and with a duration of five years, according to a company statement.

The new loan replaces an existing revolving credit line of 1.2 billion euros and expiring in November, allowing the company to lengthen its debt maturity and diversify its sources of financing.

For the full statement. ($1 = 0.8445 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masonil; editing by Agnieszka Flak)