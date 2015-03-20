MILAN, March 20 Russian energy giant Rosneft
will cut its stake in Pirelli after a deal
that will make China National Chemical Corporation the
single biggest investor in the Italian tyre maker, two sources
with knowledge of the deal said.
The sources said Rosneft would not exit Pirelli for now.
One of the sources said Marco Tronchetti Provera would stay
on as Pirelli's chief for five years after the deal with
ChemChina. This source said the deal included the delisting of
Pirelli shares, but added the group could list again on the
stock market later.
The deal also includes a joint venture of Pirelli's truck
business with Chemchina or a spin-off of the unit.
(Reporting by Poala Arosio, additional reporting by Pamela
Barbaglia, writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)