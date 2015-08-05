MILAN Aug 5 State-owned ChemChina will close its acquisition of a stake in Pirelli from holding company Camfin on August 11, it said in a joint statement on Wednesday, clearing the way to a takeover bid for the world's fifth-largest tyre maker.

ChemChina and Camfin said the deal, which valued the Italian industrial group at more than 7 billion euros ($7.6 billion), had obtained all regulatory clearances.

Under the agreement announced in March, ChemChina will launch a mandatory public tender offer for the remaining Pirelli shares at 15 euros.

On Tuesday, Italian market regulator Consob said its saw no reason to oppose the bid price.

