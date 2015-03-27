MILAN, March 27 The Italian government cannot intervene in ChemChina's takeover of Italian tyre maker Pirelli and believes the deal agreed on Sunday ensures that key management positions and know-how remain in Italy, Industry Minister Federica Guidi said.

"China Chemical's entry into the share capital of Pirelli is a deal made by a private company and therefore the government has no place intervening," Guidi said in a statement on Friday.

State-owned China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) is to buy the world's fifth-largest tyre maker in deal worth more than 7 billion euros that will put the Italian industrial icon in Chinese hands. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)