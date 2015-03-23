* Deal values Pirelli at 7.1 bln euros, excluding debt
* Agreement is latest Chinese acquisition in Italy
* ChemChina-controlled firm to bid for Pirelli minorities
* Pirelli truck unit to be merged with ChemChina's AEOLUS
By Paola Arosio and Danilo Masoni
MILAN, March 23 China National Chemical Corp
(ChemChina) is to buy into Pirelli, the world's
fifth-largest tyre maker, in a 7.1 billion-euro ($7.7 billion)
deal that will put the 143-year-old Italian company in Chinese
hands.
The deal, agreed with Pirelli's top shareholders on Sunday,
is the latest in a series of takeovers in Italy by cash-rich
Chinese buyers taking advantage of a weak euro just as Europe is
slowly emerging from economic stagnation.
The offer will be launched at 15 euros per share, valuing
the Italian company at 7.1 billion euros excluding net debt of
almost 1 billion euros at the end of 2014. ChemChina's tyre
making division envisages taking Pirelli private.
Shares in Pirelli, which hit a 25-year high last week, rose
5 percent above the offer price on Monday on expectations of a
dividend payout before the deal is closed.
If successful, the deal will create a global leader with a
market share of 10 percent, according to Swiss bank UBS.
It also represents the sale of another of Italy's industrial
icons, after a string of deals in recent years in sectors from
fashion to food to engineering to energy, as decades of
stagnation have eroded the country's economic base.
"The sale of a prized piece of our industrial system like
Pirelli to foreign buyers would not be a drama in itself if
Italian capitalism were able to face up to international
competition and the government had an industrial policy," the
head of Italy's biggest union, Susanna Camusso said.
The deal will give state-owned ChemChina, led by acquisitive
Chairman Ren Jianxin, access to technology to make premium tyres
which can be sold at higher margins and give the Italian firm a
boost in the huge Chinese market.
CHINA RETURN
The bid for Pirelli marks a return of China's state-owned
enterprises to global dealmaking, following a hiatus caused by
President Xi Jinping's anti-graft crackdown that targeted
several current and former senior officials at state companies.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has been
uncharacteristically silent about the deal but his government
has made no protectionist noises about ChemChina.
Under the deal, ChemChina's tyre making division, China
National Tire & Rubber, will first enter into a joint venture
which will buy the 26.2 percent stake Italian holding firm
Camfin owns in Pirelli. The venture will then launch a mandatory
takeover bid for the rest of Pirelli, the companies said in a
statement.
The bid will be launched by a vehicle controlled by the
Chinese state-owned group and part-owned by Camfin investors,
who include Pirelli boss Marco Tronchetti Provera, Italian banks
UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, and Russia's
Rosneft.
Rosneft bought a 50 percent stake in Camfin a year ago,
before the onset of the Russian economic crisis. The oil company
will remain a Pirelli investor after the buyout but it is
unclear at this stage what its final stake will be.
The new Chinese owners will pick a chairman. Tronchetti
Provera, who started working at the tyre maker in 1986 after
marrying a member of the Italian family that founded Pirelli,
will remain chief executive.
SWEETNER HOPES
Pirelli stock closed at 15.5 euros on Monday, a level which
traders said prices in expectations of an ordinary dividend of
36 to 44 euro cents, which Pirelli has said it will pay before
the buyout.
A fund manager who invests in Pirelli said while the deal
made industrial sense there was scope for a sweetener that could
be announced together with the ordinary dividend.
Giuseppe Puglisi, an analyst at Milan brokers Intermonte,
said a special dividend of up to 1.5 euros "could placate the
market" if it pushes for better terms. He said the offer did not
fully reflect the long-term value of the company.
Because the deal has the backing of most of Pirelli's core
investors, it is unlikely to fail or face a counterbid from a
European rival such as France's Michelin or Germany's
Continental, bankers said.
The agreement could help China develop its automotive
industry further, while strengthening Pirelli's position against
larger rivals such as Michelin and Continental which are looking
for growth in Asia.
Camfin said on Sunday that Pirelli's less profitable truck
and industrial tyre business would be folded into ChemChina's
listed unit AEOLUS, allowing it to double its
output.
While Pirelli's Italian management will stay on and the
agreement gives Italian investors a veto on some decisions,
there is little doubt who will call the shots, bankers said.
Pirelli sent a letter to assure workers the ownership
changes would not impact jobs.
Previous Chinese acquisitions in Italy include stakes in
power grid firms Terna and Snam, turbine maker
Ansaldo and luxury yacht maker Ferretti.
Excluding the financial sector, Italy is the second-biggest
acquisition market for China in Europe and fifth-largest
worldwide, with 10 deals completed since the start of 2014,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Rothschild and ChemChina Finance Corp advised ChemChina.
J.P. Morgan advised China National Tire & Rubber, while
Lazard was the financial adviser to Camfin.
($1 = 0.9221 euros)
(Additional reporting by Denny Thomas in Hong Kong, Chen Aizu
in Beijing and Agnieszka Flak, Silvia Aloisi, Maria Pia Quaglia
and Stefano Rebaudo in Milan; Writing by Danilo Masoni and
Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Susan Thomas, Greg Mahlich and David
Clarke)