March 22 (Reuters) -

* Chemchina unit China National Tire & Rubber Co says has signed binding deal with Camfin for long term industrial partnership over Pirelli

* Chemchina unit says deal includes purchase of Camfin's 26.2 percent stake in Pirelli

* Chemchina unit says to set up new vehicle with Camfin and launch mandatory buyout bid on remaining Pirelli ordinary shares at 15 euros each

* Chemchina unit says Pirelli to pay 2014 dividend before buyout bid

* Chemchina unit says sees deal completed by summer 2015

* Chemchina unit says aims to delist Pirelli from Milan bourse after buyout

* Chemchina unit says will not have less than 50.1 percent of new company inderectly controlling Pirelli

* Chemchina unit says deal with Camfin will envisages new listing of Pirelli within 4 years

* Chemchina unit says Pirelli chairman Tronchetti Provera to remain in charge of management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)