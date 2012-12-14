(Removes incorrect background line from para 3)

MILAN Dec 14 Two Italian private equity funds extended the deadline for talks over a possible financial and business partnership with a holding company that indirectly controls tyremaker Pirelli, the companies said in a joint statement on Friday.

"Talks will extend beyond the previously-set Dec. 15 deadline," said the funds and the holding company in a statement on Friday. They did not specify a new deadline date.

Tronchetti Provera controls the tyremaker through a complex structure involving three interlocking holding companies: MTP Sapa, GPI, and the Milan-listed Camfin. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Antonella Ciancio)